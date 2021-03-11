Surviving Mars is new free game from Epic Games Store

Continuing its weekly delivery of free games, the Epic Games Store announced that players registered in the store will be able to download Surviving Mars without paying until the next 18th.

For those who don’t know, the title invites you to explore Mars, colonize it and discover the secrets hidden in its lands while managing the first human community on the planet in search of supplies, oxygen and even organizing training to survive for over there.

If you’re curious, you can get an idea of ​​how it all works by watching the trailer below:

In addition, it was also announced the next game that the community can download without paying anything so it is The Fall. Those interested in downloading it in the range will have between the 18th and 25th of March to do so.

So, have you enjoyed the additions to the free games list on the Epic Games Store? Which ones have you picked up? Share your message with other readers in the space below for comments.