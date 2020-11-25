Surprising statement from Sony for PlayStation 5 stocks!

The interest in the PlayStation 5, which was sold out on many retail sites, allowed us to see the Sony sales strategy once again. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said PlayStation 5 is running out of stock.

Sony announced that PlayStation 5 is running out of stock

CEO Jim Ryan, who came to the agenda with his statements to the Russian news outlet TASS, said, “The launch sales have been extremely surprising for us. Due to increasing demand, our only focus will now be to increase supply. ” said.

Stating that they spent long shifts in the last year to create sufficient demand, Ryan underlined that they are now working more to increase the supply in order to meet the demands.

It is thought that a large number of stocks are created for Black Friday events held in many countries. Stating that PlayStation 4 users will continue to be cared for by Sony at least until 2022, Ryan shared some statistics.

“About 75 percent of those who buy new devices are PlayStation 4 users,” said Ryan. The remaining 25 percent consists of those who do not have previous console experience or want to switch from different platforms. We know that there are 114 million PlayStation 4 users, and the number of switchers is not enough for us yet. ” said.



