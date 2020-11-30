Surprising result: Xiaomi has surpassed Apple!

There are lists prepared by different research companies considering different parameters for smartphone sales and companies’ market share. As we mentioned in a report we prepared for you recently on these lists, Samsung was established in the leadership seat. According to the list in the report prepared by Gartner, Samsung is also the leader according to the data here, but Xiaomi is gaining success by leaving Apple behind. Here are the best selling smartphones and their sales:

Top selling smartphones and brands have been announced

With the effect of the epidemic, smartphone sales show a course far beyond the expected effect. According to a new report published by Gartner, in the third quarter of 2020, Samsung is firmly established in the leadership seat in phone sales and has a market share of 22 percent with 80 million 816 thousand sales.

While Huawei is playing leadership, it is placed second with 51 million 830 thousand sales, although it has decreased its successful momentum after a big problem with the USA. In the same period of last year, Huawei had a sales of 65 million 800 thousand. Of course, it lost an important market share when its weight in the US market decreased.

According to some estimates, Xiaomi, the new rising star of China, will be like Huawei in the future. So if it goes like this, Xiaomi will rise to the leadership. The reason for this is that it made a significant amount of sales during the epidemic.

China-based technology giant Xiaomi had sales of 32 million 927 thousand in the same period last year. By this year, Xiaomi, which sold 44 million 405 thousand smartphones, is third, leaving Apple behind. Apple, on the other hand, ranks fourth, right after Xiaomi. Apple has decreased its sales slightly compared to the same period last year. These sales, which were 40 million 833 thousand last year, decrease to 40 million 598 thousand in 2020. Still, there is an important difference with Oppo, who came after it.

Let’s take those who want to examine the table of the published data:



