Surprising promotion for director of The Last of Us!

There was a surprising promotion for Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us (TLOU). He was the director of the two plays of the series and achieved successful results for both plays.

Neil Druckmann becomes co-chairman of Naughty Dog

Although the ending of TLOU 2 was frustrating for some players, it was liked by many. Druckmann, who stands out especially in the plays he directed, seems to have paid off for his success. Druckmann was also the director of Uncharted 4, and he offered the actors a good job.

Druckmann will now manage the company alongside Evan Wells. Druckmann tweeted to explain this with his co-chairmanship. He also stated in his tweet that he will continue to write and manage within the studio, but he also wants to develop new talents.

Excited to help lead the most amazing group of devs with my friend and mentor, @evan_wells! And big congrats to @cgyrling and @yoalimo on their well deserved and overdue promotions! https://t.co/7pNIXpZHRY — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 5, 2020



