Surprising Galaxy S21 Ultra breaks down

The top-positioned phone of the Galaxy S21 series, which was introduced last week, was ultra dismantled. In the video shared by PBKreviews on YouTube, we take a closer look at the internal parts of the phone. Galaxy S21 Ultra is dismantled, let’s see what draws attention in the video?

Galaxy S21 Ultra dismantles: screen replacement may be a problem

Galaxy S21 Ultra is a phone with 5G feature and high camera performance. When the back case of the phone is opened, the camera lenses that remain naked reveal giant sensors. The phone, which has a metal structure, makes it much more durable than glass covers. There are plenty of graphite pieces on the phone. In the video where this phone is almost operated, it is revealed that the device has optical image stabilization feature in all three cameras.

Interestingly, the speaker on the top of the phone doesn’t come with a foam insulation like the S21, which is the lower version of the series. The screen connection cable of the phone is not removed and it is tried to cause problems to users when any screen replacement is required because it is fixed to the screen.

If we take a brief look at the features of Samsung’s newest flagship phone Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s camera design has been updated compared to the previous series. We have to say that the phone generally comes with a stylish design. At the same time, Samsung has released a brand new all-black model, which is very noticeable. On the processor side of the phone, it uses the Exynos 2100 globally. In an 8-core processor with 5 nm process; There are 1 ARM Cortex X1 clocked at 2.9 GHz, 3 Cortex A78 at 2.8 GHz and 4 Cortex A55 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz.

Samsung signed the new S21 Ultra, featuring a 6.8-inch QHD Plus (1440 x 3200) resolution Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10 Plus support. Offering 2x adaptive refresh, the panel can automatically adjust between 10-120 Hz, thus saving power. In order to protect the eye comfort on the screen, 1500 nit brightness is offered on the phone. The device has an under-screen fingerprint sensor and this screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.