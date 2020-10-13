Surprising decision from the founder of OnePlus!

OnePlus, founded by Carl Pei and Pete Lau in December 2013, was named the flagship killer with the phones it sold at that time. Although the brand, which offers high-level performance at a very affordable price, continues to follow the same strategy in recent years, there is an increase in prices compared to that period.

The aggressive marketing tactics of Carl Pei, who previously worked as Oppo Marketing Director, played a major role in OnePlus’ success. An astonishing news came for the brand, which maintains its popularity in many countries, especially in India.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei leaves the company

According to information shared by multiple sources, including TechCrunch, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company to start his own venture. Pei became the face of OnePlus in western markets and, thanks to his fluent English, he has been featured in many launches and fan meetups.

His exit from OnePlus has not been officially confirmed yet, and as we write this article, his LinkedIn and Twitter profiles say he’s still working on OnePlus. However, in the new documents leaked from inside the company, Pei’s name is not mentioned.



