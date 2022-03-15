Surprising Comment from Famous Analyst: This Cryptocurrency Rises This Way!

Peter Schiff, known for his anti-Bitcoin stance and a gold supporter, suggested a scenario for the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to rise. However, he does not seem to see this as possible. Especially with his anti-Bitcoin sentences, Schiff states that Bitcoin will rise in these ways, but he also emphasizes that he will still not buy Bitcoin.

If These Happen, BTC Will Rise

Schiff reports that for Bitcoin to start rising, the NASDAQ index must rise and gold must fall instead of gaining value. In addition, Schiff adds that the US Federal Reserve should reduce inflation to 2% without harming the economy. In order for this to happen, Schiff emphasizes that the interest rates expected to be announced by the FED should also be kept to a minimum and the government’s expenditures should be kept to a minimum.

Even if all this happens and the value of Bitcoin (BTC) rises rapidly, Schiff explains that he will not buy Bitcoin unless the world evolves into the new world order and Bitcoin is mandatory. Meanwhile, Schiff says he expects the stock market index known as the NASDAQ to fall to 50%, then to 30%. In addition, as the Fed’s interest rate statements approach, the price of Bitcoin is also affected and it is observed that it is decreasing today.

Meme Token Holders Attention!

On the other hand, Schiff also warns those who stock meme tokens and argues that meme tokens will experience a price collapse. The Fed’s interest rate announcements affect the crypto market even before they come, and Schiff states that if this interest rate is too high, altcoins and meme tokens in particular are in danger of running out.

In this process, Bitcoin managed to reach up to 40,000 after recovering from the times that it fell to the levels of $ 37,000 last week. Bitcoin, which was a bit sluggish yesterday, is showing a decrease of about 1% today. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $38,660, down 1% in the last 24 hours.