Surprising claim from Ubisoft for PlayStation 5

The backward compatibility feature prepared for PlayStation 5 may not be as imagined. It is not yet clear whether this console, which is said to support PlayStation 4 games, will run games prepared on behalf of other PlayStation models.

On the support page prepared by Ubisoft, it was stated that PlayStation 4 players and PlayStation 5 players can spend time together in online games. Based on this, we can say that games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion are among the games that are compatible with the backward compatibility feature.

PlayStation 5 may upset with its backward compatibility feature

The French game developer said that only PlayStation 4 games can be played on PlayStation 5 models, but games released for other PlayStation consoles cannot. Xbox Series X will run Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

PlayStation 5, which is expected to be released in the autumn season, will begin its adventure in the console industry with the game Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Currently, this game can be ordered.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are among the games that are said to meet players as soon as Sony’s new product is launched. The Japanese firm has not yet responded to Ubisoft’s claim.

If this claim is confirmed, we can already predict that the PlayStation 5 models will lose power against the consoles in the Xbox Series X family. A statement may come from Sony in the coming days regarding this issue.



