Surprising claim about the Galaxy S22 processor

The Samsung Galaxy S22 family, which has been leaking for a while, came up with a new claim. Korean YouTuber Super Roader claimed that Samsung will only use Snapdragon processors in the Galaxy S22 family.

The chip crisis caused by the pandemic process has deeply affected the smartphone market. Samsung had to suspend the Galaxy S21 FE due to the chip crisis.

Samsung, the era of Snapdragon processors in the Galaxy S22 series

Allegedly, Samsung will use the Snapdragon 898 processor in the Galaxy S22 family, which it will introduce in 2022. The Snapdragon 898 processor, which is called the flagship processor, includes 1 x 3.09GHz ARM Cortex-X2, 3 x 2.50GHz ARM Cortex-A710 and 4 x 1.79GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores. The processor with the Adreno 730 graphics interface is quite assertive in gaming performance.



According to former Samsung employee Super Roader, Samsung recently stopped using the Exynos 2200 processor in the Galaxy S22 series. All Samsung Galaxy S22 models will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in all regions, including Europe and Asia.

Collaborating with AMD, Samsung, which came up with a 6-core RDNA2 GPU in the Exynos 2200 processor, raised the expectations of many users. Although it has not been officially introduced yet, leaked information and benchmark test results show that the new processor is quite powerful.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 family, which will be introduced on February 8, 2022, will be exhibited at MWC 2022. The Galaxy S22 family will mainly target standard model users. The report published by The Elec states that the standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 model will be between 50 and 60 percent. It is stated in the report that the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus model will have a 20% ratio, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra model will have a ratio of between 20% and 40%.