Surprise the supermodels! Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga Couture show in Paris

Kim Kardashian takes to the catwalk! The reality TV star turned into a supermodel on the catwalk of the Balenciaga Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, July 6, the 41-year-old Kardashian flaunted her things in an image with which she has become synonymous: the pantapki of a luxury label. The favorite thing of the founder of The Skims was complemented by a black smooth corset top, which was complemented with gloves, and a skirt with a scent. Kardashian’s hair was tied up in a bun. To cheer her up, the daughter of SKKN founder Kim, North West, and mom Kris Jenner were present.

“I was at my first Paris fashion show, and the COUTURE show!!! Thank you, @Balenciaga, @Demna,” Kardashian wrote in a clip of her catwalk debut in her Instagram story.

The show, which was opened by the brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, was also attended by Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Kristin Quinn from Selling Sunset.

Kidman, 55, looked radiant in a silver metallic one-shoulder dress, sheer tights and ballroom gloves. For her part, 52-year-old Campbell struck with her spectacular black airy dress. 33-year-old Quinn shone down the aisle in a mini dress with sequins and a cascading train. 26-year-old Dua Lipa was bright in a yellow dress and pointed-heeled shoes.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, you know that the egotistical author has been going head-to-toe in Balenciaga ensembles since October 2021 ahead of his Saturday night live performance. She officially became the face of the label in February and quickly created a signature look with Balenciaga pantapes. She presented many different designs of trousers from the fashion house in almost all colors.

The beauty mogul’s decision to join Balenciaga came amid her divorce from husband Kanye West. For years, the 45-year-old “Can’t Tell Me Anything” rapper has been dressing the California native, and now that they’re no longer together, Kardashian is trying to define her own fashion identity.

The businesswoman spoke about her current style era and how she creates her personal aesthetic during a panel with Allure editor-in-chief Jessica Kruel on June 21. “I would say that [my style] definitely looks like an alien from the future. Barbie is vibrating,” Kardashian said. However, she admitted that she finds some aspects of her wardrobe a little complicated. “I struggle with the everyday [style]. I’m trying to get better at it.”

On that day, Kardashian debuted a new look, coming out with a bob hairstyle. Her locks, which she dyed platinum blonde in May for the Met Gala, were cut into a blunt look. In addition to her hairstyle, she wore a white crop top and pantaloons.