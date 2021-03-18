Surprise second screen leak for Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Leaks have previously surfaced that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will have a second screen next to the rear camera system. It seems that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will also come with this screen. The photo, which is stated to belong to the Mi 11 Pro’s camera island, shows a design similar to that of the Mi 11 Ultra.

There are two lenses in the upper left corner of this camera island. The second screen is on the right of the island. If the camera’s timer is activated, a countdown timer will appear on the small screen. The screen in question will also have other functions. It remains unclear whether this screen will be used when taking selfies with the rear camera.

The Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro are expected to feature Samsung’s large GN2 sensor. This huge 1 / 1.12 ″ sensor has 50 million 1.4 µm pixels. The sensor also supports four-in-one technology for next-generation low-light performance. The periscope lens has a 120x digital zoom.

It is also expected that the Mi 11 Ultra and Pro carry the same screen. The 6.81-inch AMOLED display is also available on the standard Mi 11. It is stated that the refresh rate of the 1440p + resolution screen will be 120 Hz and the touch sampling rate will be 480 Hz. The Snapdragon 888 processor is also considered among the common points of the three phones.

According to allegations, Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will come with 66W charging support. Although this speed is higher than the standard version, it is below the charging speed of the Mi 11 Ultra, which is expected to be 120W.