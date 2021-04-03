Surprise in the most downloaded mobile games list

The most downloaded mobile games in the first quarter of 2021 have been announced. Join Clash 3D, developed by Supersonic Studio, replaces Among Us and became the most downloaded mobile game. Join Clash 3D made its mark in 2021 as an epic survival game.

According to the data of the AppAnnie research company, the most downloaded games in the first quarter are as follows:

Most downloaded mobile games

Join Clash 3D

Among Us

DOP 2

Phone Case DIY

Free Fire

Water Sort Puzzle

Subway Surfers

Stacky Dash

Sushi Roll 3D

FAU-G

Phone Case DIY went up 1052 places with a big attack and found itself 4th place in the list. At number 3, DOP 2 drew attention by rising 308 rows.

AppAnnie also revealed the data of the games with the most spending and users.

The market in the game industry has grown to $ 22 billion

As always in the first quarter of 2021, the game proved to be the most influential category in the general app market. iOS players spent $ 13 billion, while Google Play players spent $ 9 billion.

Consumer spending in game applications Reached 22 Billion Dollars.

The most spending games were ROBLOX, Genshin Impact, Coin Master, Pokemon Go, Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE, Candy Crush Saga, Homescapes, Rise Of Kingdoms, Game For Peace.

Ranking first to replace the Genshin Impact game, Roblox is the ultimate virtual universe that allows you to be creative and achieve anything you can imagine.

Top 6 games with the most users remain unchanged

The games in the first 6 places kept their places steadily in the first quarter of the year as well. There has been no surprise improvement in the number of users in mobile games.

The most user games of the year were Among Us, PUBG MOBILE, Candy Crush Saga, ROBLOX, Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile, Minecarft Pocket Edition, Ludo King, Pokemon Go, Subway Surfers.

You can write your opinion about the most downloaded mobile games list in the comments.