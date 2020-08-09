Surprise for models to be announced by Apple

In the leaked information, the models Apple will announce in September showed themselves. The online event order preferred in WWDC 2020 event is expected to be implemented in this event as well. The previous reports about the models that are stated to be introduced have been denied. Because one of the biggest expectations was models with Apple Silicon processors.

In previous reports, 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Pro would meet users with Apple Silicon. However, according to the leaked information, the introduction of these models is left for the next year.

Models to be announced by Apple in September

Users are focused on new models that will be announced by the company. Apple Silicon, which is the curiosity of many users, was announced at WWDC 2020 and it was stated that the models of this system will meet with users soon. However, users will instead see models such as new generation smart watches, iPhone, and iPad at the September event.

There are iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 6, 8th generation iPad, AirTag and AirPower models for the models that users are waiting for Apple to announce in September. While the iPhone 12 family is expected to make a great success, it is known that work has been done for other models.

The event, where new models will be introduced, will be held between 8 September and 22 September. The event is expected to be trackable online.

On the other hand, models with Apple Silicon are expected to meet users in the first months of 2021. Another claim is that these models will begin to be produced in the last months of 2020.



