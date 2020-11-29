Surprise date for the Windows 10 21H2 update!

Microsoft disappointed users with the Windows 10 20H2 update, which encountered problems. Now it turns out that Microsoft will change the update dates for Windows 10 21H1 and 21H2.

When will the Windows 10 21H2 update be released?

Microsoft releases major updates for Windows 10 updates halfway through the year, April and May. It distributes the other update, which eliminates errors and makes small innovations, to users such as October-November.

However, according to the information revealed, the Windows 10 21H1 update will be an update that will make minor changes contrary to what is expected. The actual system update may appear in October and November with the code 21H2.

Although the reasons for this delay are not known exactly, it is that Microsoft is still dealing with the 20H2 update errors and that new studies have been initiated for the new major update.

This OS update is expected to ship with Microsoft’s new Sun Valley user interface, with improvements to the classic File Explorer, Windows Start Menu, Action Center, and even the taskbar.

This new user interface Sun Valley may come across as the biggest visual change made for Windows 10. Although there is not enough information about the user interface yet, some of the visuals that have appeared so far, it looks like a truly new Windows experience awaits us.

So what do you think, can the 21H1 and 21H2 update provide the long-awaited Windows experience? We are waiting your comments.



