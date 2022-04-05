Surprise! Christina Haak and Joshua Hall got married

Eh! News and TMZ have obtained a real estate license for the 38-year-old reality TV star, which reveals that her name has been changed to Kristina Hall.

The Flip or Flop co-host and real estate agent went public with their romance in July 2021, and it was later revealed that they had been together for several months. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight or flight. …The synchronisms hit us so hard and fast that it was impossible to ignore them,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We had a few months when we were just getting to know each other, and I liked every second.”

Although their relationship only started last year, an insider told us that the duo “briefly met a few years ago at a real estate conference,” when Haak was still with ex-husband Ant Ansted. According to the source, the couple reunited in the spring of 2021.

Two months after confirming her romance with Hall, the “Christine on the Coast” star announced that she and the California native are engaged. The HGTV personality shared an image of herself and her beau celebrating their engagement in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a diamond sparkler visible on her left arm. She signed the pictures for September 2021 with a series of emoticons, including a heart, a ring and an infinity symbol.

Haak was previously married to 42-year-old Ansted from December 2018 to September 2020. The former couple, who have a son Hudson, 2, together, finalized their divorce in June 2021. The Wellness Remodel author also has a daughter, Taylor, 11, and a son, Brayden, 6. , with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The duo broke up in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

Hall, for his part, was previously married to a woman named Chelsea. They tied the knot in August 2016 and seem to have moved to Austin, Texas together a year after the wedding.

Back in January, Haak applauded critics who accused her of leaving Hall too quickly after her breakup with Ansted. “Too fast, too early, too blah blah blah,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on Sunday, January 16. “This feeling of pure bliss / these deep conversations, love — that’s what it is. ❤️ 🔒 🗝 ». She later edited the caption, making it just a mix of emojis.

Last year, the restorer of the house expressed a similar opinion after a public speech with Hall. “I will never live based on the judgments or opinions of other people,” she wrote on Instagram in July 2021. — So yes, “other relationships” and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”