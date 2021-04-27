Surgeon Simulator 2: The Expected News Has Finally Arrived

Surgeon Simulator 2 is coming to the Steam platform one year after its release exclusively to the Epic Games Store. Until now, it is not yet clear when the Surgeon Simulator 2 will switch, which can only be purchased on the Epic Store. However, the Steam page where you can pre-order is now open.

Surgeon Simulator 2 details

You are the doctor in Surgeon Simulator 2, which is in the surgery simulation category. You have to do your best to heal patients in the game. For this, you must use the materials required in surgery correctly.

Offering much more options than the first game, Surgeon Simulator 2 includes a multiplayer mode. You can play with your friends or other players thanks to the competitive online feature. Online mode supports up to 1-4 players.

Story mode

In the Surgeon Simulator 2, there is a story mode with many missions other than the multiplayer mode. You can play this part alone or together with your friends.

The story mode offers players many mission options. You have to complete these missions successfully. Performing these missions with the right moves and tools gives you extra points.

Expedition mode

A different breath comes to the Surgeon Simulator 2 with the campaign mode, which is similar to the story mode but offers a different content. With the short story grid written by award-winning author Rhianna Pratchett, you have to reveal the facts in the healthcare facility.

In this mode, you have the opportunity to play alone or online with your friends.

Creative mode

Surgeon Simulator 2, which has many more options unlike the first game, also has a creative mode. In this mode, users can design sections as they wish and present them to the player community.

There are in-game texture and design packs that you can present to the community in creative mode. Thanks to the packages included here, you can easily create your department as you wish.

System requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Display Card: GeForce GTX 460

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 10 GB available space

Suggested:

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 – 4670

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Display Card: GTX 770

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 10 GB available space