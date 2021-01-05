Surface Pro 8 passed the USA certification

Microsoft is getting closer and closer to officially announcing the new Surface Pro 8. The model has been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the United States regulatory body equivalent to our Anatel, which means it is ready for sale in the country.

The certification also delivers some details of the device, such as the Bluetooth 5 warranty and Wi-Fi 6 connection thanks to Intel’s AX201 adapter. In terms of design, it should not change from the previous device, the Surface Pro 7, including the size of the screen or the edges.

According to November 2020 leaks, the Surface Pro 8 will feature 11th generation Intel processors, Iris Xe graphics and a version with support for LTE connections. More details are expected to be released no later than February this year, probably from a teaser by the company itself a few days before an announcement conference. In addition to this model, a Surface Laptop 4 and even the second generation of the Surface Duo phone are still expected in 2021.