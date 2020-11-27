Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 seen in leaked photos

The photos claimed to belong to Microsoft’s new products Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 have leaked to the internet. It seems that the photos shared from @cozyplanes Twitter account were taken from official records. It is stated that LTE support can be found on the Surface Pro 8. While the beginning of 2021 is pointed out for the output of both devices, it is seen in the photos that there is no change in the design side.

According to the news in Windows Central, both devices to be introduced in mid-January will have Intel’s 11th generation processors and Xe graphics cards. It is said that AMD processor options will also be offered for the Surface Laptop 4. It is stated that this will be a special Microsoft processor based on AMD Ryzen 4000.

Microsoft previously prepared a special processor called Ryzen Surface Edition for the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3. Although AMD and Microsoft emphasized that the CPU and GPU performances of this processor are optimized, devices carrying this processor even had trouble playing 4K video.

#Surface EXCLUSIVE 2021 new devices 1950: Surface Laptop 4 (first pic)

1960: Surface Pro 8 (second pic)

1961: Surface Pro 8 with LTE pic.twitter.com/LstVtmHCwK — cozyplanes (@cozyplanes) November 26, 2020

Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop series were usually renewed in October. Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 were also introduced together last year. In October this year, the company was content to renew its Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop Go models.

It will not be a surprise to learn new details about Surface Pro 8 and Laptop 4 in the coming period.



