Surface Laptop 4 appears on benchmark chip AMD Ryzen

Microsoft’s fourth-generation Surface Laptop appeared in performance tests on the Geekbench website. For the first time, it is possible to have an idea of ​​the technical specifications of the device, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2021.

According to the platform, the Surface Laptop 4 runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U processor, in addition to having at least one variant with 8 GB of standard DDR4 RAM. The test results show that the model is similar or even superior to the same laptop with an Intel chip – it lags slightly behind the single-core test, but wins by a wide margin in the multi-core score.

Surface Laptop 4 has no release date yet. The device last leaked in November 2020, already with the information that it would have versions with both AMD and Intel processors – the Surface Laptop 3 had a Ryzen CPU variant on the debut of this new partnership.

To check the complete test, just access the Geekbench database.