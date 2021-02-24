Surface Laptop 4 appears on benchmark chip AMD Ryzen

Microsoft’s fourth-generation Surface Laptop appeared in performance tests on the Geekbench website. For the first time, it is possible to have an idea of the technical specifications of the device, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2021.
According to the platform, the Surface Laptop 4 runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U processor, in addition to having at least one variant with 8 GB of standard DDR4 RAM. The test results show that the model is similar or even superior to the same laptop with an Intel chip – it lags slightly behind the single-core test, but wins by a wide margin in the multi-core score.
Surface Laptop 4 has no release date yet. The device last leaked in November 2020, already with the information that it would have versions with both AMD and Intel processors – the Surface Laptop 3 had a Ryzen CPU variant on the debut of this new partnership.
To check the complete test, just access the Geekbench database.