Surface Duo: Microsoft folding tablet features and price

Last year we saw the projects that Microsoft was involved in. The Surface family continues to grow and in an unexpected direction with the arrival of the Neo and Duo devices. The terminals have been, except for their design, a great unknown as well as the functions in which the Redmond house was working. But today the firm has delighted us with several important data about the characteristics and the price of the Surface Duo.

The configuration of the Surface Duo

By now the latest Microsoft tablet is already known to everyone. We are talking about the Surface Duo, a device with a book type closure that houses two touch screens with which to start working with the dedicated Windows 10X system. Today all questions are resolved by knowing the price and characteristics of the Surface Duo.

Let’s start with the small details that you did not know about the screens, which will come in AMOLED format of 5.6 inches and resolution 1800 × 1350. This is individually, while deployed they reach an 8.1-inch screen and 2700 × 1800 resolution. There will only be one camera available that will be 11 MPX and will be capable of 4K format at 60 FPS.

If we go inside the device, which is what was not known about the characteristics of the Surface Duo, we find a Snapdragon 855 processor optimized for devices with a double touch screen. This means that the device will have the option of mounting a SIM card, but the 5G connectivity so demanded today will not be available.

As for the rest of the specifications of the Surface Duo we find Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, WiFi 5 and a 3,577 mAh battery with 18w fast charge, whose charger will be included. On the other hand, it will also have support for the Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen and Surface Hub 2 Pen. As we mentioned before, the operating system will be Windows 10X developed by the firm. Regarding its configuration, it will have 6GB of RAM and between 128 and 256 GB of internal space in UFS 3.0 format.

The price and availability of the Surface Duo

Now comes the interesting thing: the price of the Surface Duo. The device is now ready for reservation on the US site and is available for the price of $ 1,399. We still have to wait when it will come out in Europe and the price at which it will.



