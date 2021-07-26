Surface Duo 2 Leaked With New Images

Surface Duo 2 leaked. New images have emerged about Microsoft’s second dual-screen phone. Here are the design and other details of the Surface Duo 2…

Microsoft’s dual-screen smartphone, Surface Duo, unfortunately did not attract much attention due to its unattractive price. However, the US manufacturer is preparing to try its luck again with a model with a similar design. Microsoft Surface Duo 2, which has been around for a while with its leaks, reappeared as it approached the introduction date.

Surface Duo 2, Microsoft’s smartphone, which is expected to have Android operating system, will come with a dual-screen design just like the previous generation. In addition, the device will also host a triple camera setup on the back.

The design of Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has become clear

Microsoft’s Surface Duo smartphone has garnered a lot of backlash for being both outdated and more expensive than most phones on the market. On top of that, Microsoft rolled up its sleeves for the successor of the Surface Duo.

According to the prominent information, Surface Duo 2 puts Microsoft’s dual-screen Android phone in a position to keep up with today’s fashion phones. The first of the remarkable features of the Duo 2 will undoubtedly be the rear camera setup. As you can see in the picture below, Microsoft will include a triple camera on its new smartphone. One of them will be the main camera, while the other two will be telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses.

In the image above, it is not clear where the fingerprint scanner is located. However, according to the leaker, Microsoft will move it above the power button.

Coming to the technical specifications, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, according to previous information. On the other hand, the device will have both 5G and NFC support.

Price is also among the most curious issues. Because Microsoft, which offered the first smartphone for sale with a pocket-friendly price, is expected to act a little more thoughtfully, at least in this model. However, there is no definite information on this subject.