Surface Duo 2 could be launched in 2021 with 5G

Microsoft is planning to launch a second version of the Surface Duo as early as 2021. The phone would have a 5G connection, a faster processor and an improved camera. The information was released last Sunday (14) by the site Windows Latest.

According to the vehicle’s sources, the company’s idea is to make the foldable available on the market in the last quarter of the year. The device would have been in development since the second half of last year.

Still according to a person who is directly involved with the project, the Surface Duo 2’s main focus is to offer a better software experience, including the camera application.

The technology giant would be betting heavily on the smartphone, as job openings show that more engineers are being hired to join the team. The idea is to deliver a mobile user experience with the best of Microsoft quality to the Android ecosystem.

First version

The first Surface Duo was announced in August last year and launched in September of the same year. At a suggested price of US $ 1,300 (about R $ 7,500 at the time), the model was equipped with two 5.6-inch OLED panels, 11 MP camera, Snapdragon 855, 6 processor GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

Despite marking Microsoft’s return to the smartphone market, the reviews criticized the product. The design, displays and hinge were praised, but the software was blown up because of glitches and technical problems.