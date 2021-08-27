Surface Duo 2: Benchmark Reveals Snapdragon 888 And 8 GB RAM

This Thursday (26), the Surface Duo 2, the next smartphone with two screens from Microsoft, was listed in the GeekBench database with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8 GB of RAM memory and Android 11.

The device achieved 1,071 points in the single-core test and 3,166 in multiple cores (multi-core), being close to other recent “high-end” devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The improvement is significant when the technical specifications are compared to its predecessor’s hardware, which features a Snapdragon 855 and 6 GB of RAM. The first device in the series was launched with a price of US$1,399, about R$7,268 in direct conversion.

Microsoft phone could arrive soon

Images of a supposed Surface Duo 2 were leaked last month, revealing the possible aesthetics of the device and a set with three cameras. In addition, rumors reported by the Windows Latest portal claim that the device will be announced in October.

Also according to Windows Latest, the equipment will be offered with a major update for the launcher apps Microsoft Launcher. Microsoft’s program customizes the browsing experience on Android and can be downloaded to other phones through the Play Store.

In a Twitter post, Vishnu Nath, the company’s Director of Program Management, ended up “confirming” the improvements. The device has yet to have the details officially displayed by the company, so consider the information with caution.