Sure the success of the PS5 will last at least 5-7 years

After the success of PS4, the Japanese company hopes that PlayStation 5 will receive the support of its predecessor and guarantee it through exclusive games.

PS5 is already a reality around the world. Sony’s new console lands in stores with a severe stock limitation, but a huge demand that suggests that the most positive sales forecasts for the first year can be more than met. After more than 113 million PS4 units sold in just over seven years, the Japanese company hopes that the success of its new generation, PlayStation 5, can be maintained for more than five years.

“I feel really positive about the future that awaits us in the next five, six, seven years. After that, who knows? ”Says Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a meeting with CQ Magazine after noting that for decades he has heard that the current generation would be the last… although there was always one after . “In the meantime, we will continue with our studies and our investments, analyzing everything very carefully,” he adds. Ryan recognizes that the cloud is going to take on an increasingly important role in this industry.

In recent statements, Ryan himself has brought out the importance of the exclusive games catalog as an essential component when it comes to driving the success of a console. “We are very happy to be able to offer the PlayStation community games that can only be found on a PlayStation,” he commented on TASS, especially after what was seen on PS4 with flagship games such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, Bloodborne or God of War.

2021, a key year to establish the success of PS5 in the market

Therefore, Sony wants to gather the largest number of exclusive names for PS5 in the first calendar year of PS5. To our knowledge, from the new trailer released this October with the upcoming PS5 releases for 2021, we got to see Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7 and Returnal for the first half of 2021; as well as Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, in the second half of next year. In that case, the title will also have a version for PS4. Another name confirmed for 2021 is God of War Ragnarok, although it does not have a specific exit window.



