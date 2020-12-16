Supports 120fps on Fortnite PS 5 and Xbox Series X and S

Fortnite will be able to run in 120fps mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. With the release of new generation consoles, the game had some new generation features such as 4K 60 fps support and dynamic visuals. With the latest update, Fortnite is taking advantage of the power of next-generation consoles a little more effectively.

“120 fps mode” can be activated through Fortnite’s video settings. However, like other performance modes in console games, there are some tricks in this mode. Enabling 120 fps mode shifts the resolution from 4K to 1440 pixels on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In addition, some graphics settings are also lowered to lower levels.

On the Xbox Series S, this mode reduces the resolution to 1080 pixels. When this mode is turned off, the default resolution is set to 1200 pixels. Unlike Series X and PS5, volumetric clouds are completely disabled when running the 120 fps mode on the Series S.

Although Fortnite offers 120 fps mode in S with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, console owners must meet one more hardware requirement to take advantage of this capability. According to the information provided by Epic, the 120 fps mode will only be active on screens with 120 Hz refresh rate. In short, it is also a condition for users to own a new TV or monitor.



