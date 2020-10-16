Supporting Switch ‘doesn’t look sustainable’ says Spencer

It is no secret and everyone knows that the union between Xbox and Nintendo has paid off well for the gaming community. Apparently, this union may be over, as Phil Spencer stated in a recent interview with the Kotaku portal that “it doesn’t seem sustainable” to support games from Xbox Games Studios for Big N.

Spencer extolled the ease with which we signed deals with Nintendo and that both companies “work very synergistically in terms of trying to make the market grow”.

However, Spencer explained that it “does not seem sustainable” to consider Xbox games on a case-by-case basis for the Nintendo Switch: “To really offer support, I would like a full Xbox ecosystem somewhere. And that probably means things like Live and Game Pass and stuff, ”he said.

The boss of Xbox said something similar to the GameStar portal in July: “the other competitive platforms are not really interested in having a complete Xbox experience on their hardware”. And left it open for Nintendo and PlayStation to speak out if they want to.

The good relationship between Phil Spencer and Mario’s home yielded excellent Microsoft games on the Nintendo Switch, such as Cuphead, Ori and the Blind Forest, and even the Banjo-Kazooie crossover and Minecraft characters as fighters in Super Smash Bros. It is worth mentioning that Microsoft should not launch the games of the recently acquired Bethesda for other platforms – Nintendo included.

Is Nintendo willing to go so far with Microsoft as to create a competitor's ecosystem on its own platform?




