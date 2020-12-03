Supporting actors who should be the female lead

The 12 secondary characters who deserved to keep the heart of the protagonist, but were rejected despite having a good heart.

The plot of dramas is often complicated, especially when it comes to love, as there are scenes that make us cry, get angry with the main couple for their toxic and childish behaviors, even masochistic, but they also make us sigh with scenes of love that unfolds, although sometimes the ending is not what fans expected.

In youth romance K-Dramas many times a love triangle develops where 2 win and one loses, many of these characters won the hearts of the fans for their personality, their protection and loyalty to the protagonist, as well as their fight for love despite having the power to lose.

If any of these guys had stayed with the girl’s love, the story would have been very different, like that of “Boys Over Flowers”, where two of them were soul mates and fell in love with each other at some point, but Lee Min Ho was the winner. Sometimes the chemistry and the original script don’t do justice to the heart and there are characters that should have stayed together.

If you want to relive some romantic stories and console those boys who took our hearts despite losing the love of the protagonist, we leave you 12 secondary characters who deserved to have the love they longed for.

SECONDARY CHARACTERS WHO DESERVED TO SUCCEED IN LOVE

If you want to know more love stories, we leave you a list with the 20 best dramas that you must see if you are a romantic at heart.

Boys Over Flowers

One of the quintessential dramas, Lee Min Ho was the winner, but they all wished that Kim Hyun Joong’s character Ji Hoo would stay with Jan Di. Although he did not register his feelings at the beginning, he became one of her great supports and best friend, he was her soul mate, but she decided on Jun Pyo.

Love alarm

Song Kang conquered all the fans, but so did Jung Ga Ram as Lee Hye Young, his best friend and with whom he shared the same love for Kim Jo Jo. He was always in love with her and did not have the opportunity to confess his feelings because the protagonist noticed her, so that in the end they both ended up although I respect their relationship. He may have been a better option to save yourself a lot of trouble.

Beautiful man

The character of David Cho played by Lee Jang Woo should have stayed with the protagonist, he was a kind-hearted man who always treated her well and was in love with her, unlike Dok Go Ma Tae (Jang Geun Suk), who treated her badly from the beginning even though she had feelings for him.

She was pretty

Super Junior’s Siwon gave life to Kim Shin Hyuk, a man who always valued the main character: Kim Hye Jin. She was a family girl, but after her family went bankrupt, she lost her beauty by neglecting her image, but he always valued her for what she was, regardless of her physique or money, in addition, the protagonist mistreated her at the beginning.

Quien eres? School 2015

The love triangle consisted of Kim So Hyun, Kang Ji Woo and Yook Sungjae, the latter playing Gong Tae Kwang.

He was a clueless and rebellious boy, but he managed to prove his loyalty to the protagonist, he always supported her, protected her and kept his biggest secret, they both shared difficult moments and he was always honest with her, but he failed to conquer her.

The Heirs

The winner was Lee Min Ho, but Kim Woo Bin also conquered the fans with his character from “Choi Young Do”, who despite having mistreated Park Shin Hye, managed to vindicate himself and help the protagonist during the final stage of the drama , but sadly it was too late to give him another impression of himself.

Playful kiss

It was one of the favorite dramas of many, but many hated the couple formed by Kim Hyun Joong and Jung So Min (Baek Seung Jo and Oh Ha Ni), because he treated her badly, unlike his best friend from childhood: Bong Joon Gu, played by Lee Tae Sung.

He always protected her from the protagonist’s abuse, in addition, he became an apprentice at his father’s restaurant, but was rejected.

Still 17

From friendship to amoy there is only one step, but actor Ahn Hyo Seob had no luck with his Yoo Chan character of 17. Despite sharing great chemistry with the protagonist, having a great friendship and being the same age ( She had an accident and mentally had the personality of a teenager). The winner in the pair was Yang Se Jong, who played Gong Woo Jin, who is 30 years old.

It’s okay to not be okay

Park Gyu Young played Nam Joo Ri, a young nurse who shared a friendship with the female lead “Moong Kang Tae,” played by Kim Soo. The lead couple had a lot of chemistry and became the favorite of many, but it was a bit toxic. Instead, she was a nurse who shared the workplace

Jo with him, it offered emotional stability and a home.

Her private life

Ahn Bo-Hyun plays Eun Gi. He was one of the drama’s favorite characters and a faithful friend of the protagonist. Unlike other characters who remain in the middle of the love triangle suffering in silence, he did fight for his love; however it failed and the couple with Park Min Young could not perform.

When a man loves

Actor Yeon Woo Jin played Lee Jae Hee, his character remained in love with the protagonist, he even had the opportunity to win her over and steal a kiss from her; However, despite their personality, the fate of the main couple was different and they ended up together. Furthermore, he did not have a stormy and dangerous past that almost cost his girlfriend her life.

Miss Panda & Hedgehog

In this romance drama, female lead Yoon Seung Ah paired up with Super Junior’s Donghae, but they didn’t show much on-screen chemistry and the story was too cute. Although the character of Choi Won ll, played by Choi Jin Hyuk.

They were both best friends since childhood, he always sought to support her despite his father’s ambition and was always in love with her.



