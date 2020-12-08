Supporters of President Donald Trump attack three Latinos

A mob of supporters of the President of the United States Donald Trump attacked with flagpoles, punches and kicks three Latinos in the city of Santa Ana, in Orange County.

On Sunday at approximately 3:00 p.m., the president’s supporters lined up at the intersection of Bristol Streets and 17th Avenue to protest the alleged election fraud on November 3.

The three Latinos appeared at the scene and apparently threw the propaganda articles that Trump supporters had on a table to the floor, and this was what started it all, said members of the “Chicanos Unidos” organization; However, the police have already started an investigation of the facts.

Video

In a video of Jesse Pérez, which has gone viral on the Facebook social network, a group of people, Trump followers, can be seen attacking three Latinos.

At one point, a white man in a hat assaults a young man with a spear-tipped flagpole, though he backs away and dodges the blows as best he can.

“Pin … cholos … pen … ejos”, it is heard that someone shouts in the video. “What are you going to cry mari … on”, “Go to chi … you … m … dre … guey”, they yelled at the Latinos after an initial attack.

From the language and the appearance, it is clear that among the Trump followers there were Latinos, others were Asian and white.

“Look at the peaceful people of Donald Trump,” said the author of the video, Jesse Pérez, wryly as a protester stimulated his dog against one of the young Latinos. At the same time, and from a distance, she sprayed him with pepper spray to nullify his movements.

– “That reminded me of the Gestapo of Germany,” said Perla Dionicio yesterday, who could not hold back her tears when she saw the 14-minute 16-second video.

According to the images, the mob of up to eight attackers knocked one of the three victims down onto the grass on the sidewalk and a woman seemed to thrust her flagpole into her stomach.

Another of the three men who was beaten and kicked on the pavement, ended up being rescued by a woman who participated in the protest. When he got up, the young Latin man staggered, bleeding from his head and left ear.

-This person also suffered a broken hand and remains hospitalized, Dionicio told La Opinion.

The moment the police appear, someone in the video begins to scream and points to the three individuals as the aggressors, however, the author of the video interfered for the three Latinos and told the police that Trump’s followers had initiated everything, but it was ignored.

When the police arrived, the agents immediately went to the victims, handcuffed them and they had to wait about 10 minutes before receiving medical attention.

The police gave the order for Trump’s followers to leave, while Jesse Pérez unsuccessfully indicated: “Look who are the ones who are bleeding; they were the ones attacked! ”.

The three young men were transported to different hospitals, said Anthony Bertagna, a Santa Ana police spokesman. One of them was treated for a head injury, but his life is not in danger.

He added that they will request from the businesses surrounding the place, where the brawl occurred, all the videos that have recorded the images of the zafarrancho.

If arrested, the alleged assailants could face at least one assault charge, which is a misdemeanor.

“We don’t know who started [the lawsuit],” Bertagna said.

Asked, then, about why the three assaulted Latinos were subjected and handcuffed, Bertagna replied that “there were no arrests.”

“No one was arrested or sent to jail; they were pepper-sprayed [by supporters of Donald Trump] and needed to be attended to, ”said the SAPD spokesman.

They want to intimidate the community

Roberto Herrera, a member of Resilience O.C., a civil rights organization in Santa Ana, told La Opinion that apparently the aggressors of the three Latinos “came from Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.”

“They are the same ones who have created problems in the past, they want to scare people away with their violence and they want to provoke the community,” Herrera said. “They are very dangerous racists who want to hurt the community, but our message to them is that in Santa Ana there is no place for hate or racist thinking, because we are an 80% Latino city.”

Igmar Rodas, a Salvadoran activist with the organization called SAPD- Stop Abusing People’s Rights, said that he has asked the police department for the names of the officers who responded to that emergency call about the conflict.\

“Assault and attempted murder with a deadly weapon (spearhead flagpoles) is an act that must be penalized, according to the California Penal Code,” said Rodas, adding that it is a serious crime for any agent Law enforcement officers should have applied, arresting the perpetrators of the assassination attempt caught on video.

Hate crimes increase

Although the events have not been classified as a hate crime, the police spokesman told La Opinion that “at this point we will need to hear both sides of the story.”

“Everyone has the right to express themselves freely, if they do so in a legitimate way; we have had many marches and protests in Santa Ana, ”said Bertagna. “We are prepared to help them if they do it legally and do not cause destruction to property,” he said.

According to the most recent report by the Orange County Commission on Human Relations (OCHR), in this region of southern California, hate crimes increased 24%.

The hate crime report, released in October this year, reflects an increase from 67 incidents in 2018 to a total of 87 in 2019.



