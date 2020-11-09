Supported Trump’s Launch of Legal War

The leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, made public on Monday his support for President Donald Trump’s decision to take legal action against the electoral results that gave the victory to President-elect Joe Biden.

McConnell, who managed to keep his seat in the Upper House, considers that the magnate is “one hundred percent in his right” to request a new count and to challenge the elections. However, Trump has not provided evidence of electoral fraud.

In his speech before the Senate, the Republican repeated the mantra of “legal votes” on which Trump has insisted in recent days, despite the fact that they also have no arguments to justify that some votes are legal and others are not.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer countered McConnell by reminding him that “demands must be based on facts and evidence. And make no mistake, there has been no evidence of any significant or widespread electoral fraud. Joe Biden won this election [fairly and honestly]. The margins of his victory grow day by day ”.

While this debate was taking place in the Senate, President-elect Joe Biden, gave a speech from Delaware in which he urged Americans to put on the mask to save “hundreds of thousands of lives in the coming months.”

Trump, for his part, announced this Monday in a tweet that he had fired his defense secretary, Mark Esper, who opposed sending the troops to suppress the protests that arose in the heat of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.



