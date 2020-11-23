Support to Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies from PayPal CEO

The CEO of PayPal, one of the largest payment companies in the world, continues to make announcements in favor of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto money. Stating that they will integrate four cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, into the PayPal application recently, Schulman gave the good news now covering “28 million shops and vendors”.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to reach 28 million sellers

Speaking to CNBC, the famous CEO stated that they will soon implement Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments covering 28 million sellers. In the first cryptocurrency integration announcement, PayPal stated that they will provide cryptocurrency trading and storage services to investors.

CEO of PayPal, "We're going to allow cryptocurrencies to be a funding source for any transaction happening on all 28 million of our merchants." pic.twitter.com/Ol1kfZwK3S — Blockfolio (@blockfolio) November 23, 2020

However, with this news, it has been revealed that shopping can be made directly from 28 million sellers with cryptocurrencies. In the continuation of his statement, Schulman stated that they will make this breakthrough as of the first months of 2021. Schulman clearly summarized the situation, stating that this will greatly increase the “use of cryptocurrencies”.

PayPal currently serves cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, as well as Bitcoin. It is not known whether the company will increase the number of these cryptocurrencies.

New service starts in 2021

The use of cryptocurrencies on 28 million vendors can work miracles not only for mainstream acceptance, but also for volume. With the first Bitcoin and crypto money news from Schulman, the leading crypto currency, which went on a $ 16,000 voyage, can go on “new journeys” after this news and as of 2021.

Dan Held, one of the well-known names in the sector, approached this event with a little humor and stated that he regretted each BTC he spent. If the BTC price continues to rise like this, payment giant PayPal may have a hard time finding people to spend it on daily purchases.

I've regretted spending my Bitcoin: Every.

Single.

Time. — Dan Held (@danheld) November 23, 2020



