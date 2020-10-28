Support from McDonald’s to Azerbaijan

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

The operator of the famous fast-food giant McDonald’s in Azerbaijan supported the military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Let our flag fly over all the native lands of Azerbaijan!” McDonalds shared on Instagram. statements took place.

In the post that shared a frame from Karabakh where the Azerbaijani flag was seen, the article “Karabakh is Azerbaijan” drew attention.

