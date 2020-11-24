Support for XRP Spark Token Airdrop from Exchanges

In the cryptocurrency world, eyes turned to XRP after its big breakthrough. XRP, which has experienced a huge increase as of last week, continues to rise. XRP, which has increased by 54.46% in the last 24 hours, is trading at around $ 0.7078 as of the time of publication.
Spark Token Airdrop for XRP Owners
One of the factors thought to be leading the rise of XRP is the Spark Token AirDrop campaign. Spark Token (FXRP) is the native token of the Ripple-backed blockchain company Flare Network. The company plans to distribute 45 billion FXRP tokens among XRP holders.
For detailed information and participation details: “What is Spark AirDrop That Increases XRP? How to Participate? ”
Crypto.com was the last exchange
After the announcement of the airdrop campaign, many platforms announced their support for the airdrop. The last name to join the list was Crypto.com. In a statement made by Crypto.com and Flare Network, it was stated that users who own XRP on the platform can benefit from airdrop.
Platforms Supporting Airdrop:
Bitstamp
Bithumb
Upbit
BTSE
Probit
ZB
Bitrue
Crypto.com
GateHub
Uphold
NDAX.IO
eToro
CoinSpot
AnchorUSD
BTC Markets
CoinField
Xumm
Bitbns
Ledger
Exodus
D’Cent
SafePal
Guarda Wallet
Celsius
Ballet
Ellipal
Cobo Vault
Nexo