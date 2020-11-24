Support for XRP Spark Token Airdrop from Exchanges

In the cryptocurrency world, eyes turned to XRP after its big breakthrough. XRP, which has experienced a huge increase as of last week, continues to rise. XRP, which has increased by 54.46% in the last 24 hours, is trading at around $ 0.7078 as of the time of publication.

Spark Token Airdrop for XRP Owners

One of the factors thought to be leading the rise of XRP is the Spark Token AirDrop campaign. Spark Token (FXRP) is the native token of the Ripple-backed blockchain company Flare Network. The company plans to distribute 45 billion FXRP tokens among XRP holders.

For detailed information and participation details: “What is Spark AirDrop That Increases XRP? How to Participate? ”

Crypto.com was the last exchange

After the announcement of the airdrop campaign, many platforms announced their support for the airdrop. The last name to join the list was Crypto.com. In a statement made by Crypto.com and Flare Network, it was stated that users who own XRP on the platform can benefit from airdrop.

Platforms Supporting Airdrop:

Bitstamp

Bithumb

Upbit

BTSE

Probit

ZB

Bitrue

Crypto.com

GateHub

Uphold

NDAX.IO

eToro

CoinSpot

AnchorUSD

BTC Markets

CoinField

Xumm

Bitbns

Ledger

Exodus

D’Cent

SafePal

Guarda Wallet

Celsius

Ballet

Ellipal

Cobo Vault

Nexo



