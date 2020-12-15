Support for entrepreneurs from Huawei AppGallery

Over the past year, Huawei has launched many initiatives to support developers and businesses that are part of the AppGallery and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem. Now the company has unveiled another program aimed at helping businesses, particularly those involved in e-commerce, and other app developers in trouble due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. “The campaign aims to increase and support brands and businesses in a time of difficult market conditions for many businesses,” said the Chinese telecommunications giant. said.

As part of its support initiative, Huawei will prominently advertise specific apps and platforms in AppGallery’s “Collections” tab, and this move will provide more impressions of brands and their respective offerings. In addition, eligible businesses and application developers will be able to list their products in floating banners visible on the home page. In addition, Huawei will offer free advertisements of up to 2500 euros to businesses and developers whose revenue stream suffered from the global health crisis.

Content providers can retain 90 percent of the revenue from ad click

Those who want to take advantage of Huawei’s latest initiative must enroll in the program by December 31st. From now on, they will have the chance to appear more against the monthly AppGallery active user base of 36 million across Europe. The support program is available to e-commerce businesses from Central and Eastern Europe and the Nordic regions during December 2020.

Huawei says it has shortlisted three classes of legal entities that could take advantage of its latest initiative. These are e-commerce brands and businesses that are not included in Huawei’s application pool, businesses with applications in AppGallery and willing to upgrade to the HMS ecosystem, and existing businesses whose applications are already integrated with the HMS ecosystem. As for the specific benefits of Huawei’s latest support program, these are listed below:

More impressions, better revenue sharing policy and free advertising growth.

Top 5 inclusions in AppGallery’s “Collection” tab, featuring themed or seasonal app collections on the Home Page

Floating banner ad showing apps on Home Page

Access to the “Gift” tab of AppGallery, which allows businesses to offer special offers to users

Access to Push notifications to keep consumers informed of important messages and information

In-country technical support team for application integration and dedicated business support to optimize experience in Huawei ecosystem

5 or 10 days of free advertising on AppGallery worth 250 euros per day

In addition, Huawei allows content providers to retain 90 percent of the revenue they earn from clicking the ad. This is significantly higher than Google’s 70 percent cut from competing platforms such as the Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Huawei also makes it easy to optimize in-house Ad Kits that allow developers to monetize their services through advertising using strategies such as banners and ads in various formats such as interstitial, roll, and native. Brands currently enrolled in the program include global food delivery service Bolt Food, Danish online takeaway portal hungry.dk, and department store network Smyk.



