Supplier says iPhone 12 will lag due to camera issues

The iPhone 12 should be announced in 2020, unfortunately it has already been confirmed by Apple itself that it must have a delay in production, however contrary to what was reported by leaker Min-Chi Kuo last week, delays should not occur due to problems on the wide-angle camera.

A report by DigiTimes indicates that Yujingguang, better known as Genius Electronic Optical – GSEO, says the leaker is wrong and there is no problem with the production of the cameras. Kuo said that a problem in the construction of the lenses was causing them to break when exposed to high temperatures and excessive humidity.

In the report GSEO says:

“Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) has maintained its production of lens modules for use on smartphones smoothly and its customers’ demand for branded devices remains normal.”

It is also worth remembering that GSEO is not the only probable supplier of the camera lenses for the new iPhone models that are due to be announced in 2020. Largan should also deliver the lenses for the new cameras that should also include a LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the most advanced and which should have enhanced capabilities for augmented reality.

Finally, it is worth remembering that Foxconn is already hiring more employees to handle the demand for the launch of the new devices that should even occur in two phases that do not yet have specific dates officialized by Apple, but rumors say that it should be announced in October.



