Superstore: series will end with the end of season 6

The Superstore series, aired by NBC, will end definitively with the display of the end of the 6th season. The production, which went on hiatus at the end of this year, returns to the broadcaster’s schedule on January 14, 2021, with the final eleven episodes.

The sitcom, centered on conflicts involving employees of a large store, had Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura, Nico Santos and Lauren Ash among the cast members. On their social networks, they all share reactions to the news.

“Superstore is the most amazing show I have had the privilege and opportunity to work on,” wrote Colton Dunn, who plays announcer Garrett. “I am grateful for the incredibly talented and dedicated people. I am grateful to fans of the series. You are all amazing! Thank you very much for all the support! ”, He concluded.

Nichole Sakura, who plays supervisor Cheyenne, shared a few words in her Instagram stories. “Today we found out that Season 6 will be the last season of Superstore. Being part of a program that lasted so long was one of the most unexpected and formative experiences for me,” she wrote.

“I am very grateful to our producers, writers, staff, my beloved cast members and all of you who watched! It was an incredible chapter,” he added, also sharing a photo of the team.



