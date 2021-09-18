SuperPower 3 Announced For PC With New Trailer

SuperPower 3: THQ Nordic this week announced SuperPower 3, the continuation of its “megalomaniac” franchise. In the game, the player can assume the role of leader of the nation they want, at any historical moment they want, and try to do better in the decisions and policies of their position.

The game is as ambitious as its name. As described on the Steam page, “the wide range of approaches to the game grants unprecedented freedom.” This means that players will be able to focus their policies both globally and in much smaller detail in each country. The developers ensure that the AI ​​is ready to show the ramifications and consequences of your decisions in different ways as you play.

The game also has a multiplayer component that wasn’t very detailed, but apparently it’s possible to manage the same nation with your friends. SuperPower 3 is developed by GolemLabs, which states:

“SuperPower 3 was created especially for all megalomaniacs convinced that they would do a much better job of running the world than real-life politicians and military leaders.”

The game doesn’t have a set release date yet, but it already appears on Steam, so you can add it to the wish list if you’re interested. In addition to checking more screenshots for the game, the page also shows what are the minimum and recommended requirements to play SuperPower 3 on your PC.