Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Explained His Fight With Jessica Alba On The Set Of Dark Angel

Supernatural is the fiction and suspense series that narrates the adventures of the monster hunters portrayed in the Winchester brothers, which premiered in 2005 through The CW transmission network and concluded after fifteen seasons on the air. end of 2020 with a devastating end for Dean and Sam, by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

Jensen Ackles, who will play Soldier Boy in the long-awaited season 3 of Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series The Boys, before coming to Supernatural was part of the main cast of Fox’s sci-fi show Dark Angel, bringing to life to Alec McDowell, also known as X5-494 or Ben/X5-493.

In a recent interview through the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Jensen Ackles referred to his time on Dark Angel between 2001 and 2002, assuring that he had a complicated working relationship with his co-star Jessica Alba, who played the character at that time. The main character of the series, Max Guevara, a genetically enhanced transgenic supersoldier.

During the conversation, the former Supernatural star claimed that Alba “had it in for him” ever since he came on the set of Dark Angel as a regular in season two, playing Alec, Max’s broodmate. When asked if Alba was “great to work with,” the Emmy-winning actor bluntly replied, “No. She was horrible,” adding that she has “said it to his face.” This added:

“I love Jess, which I know contradicts what I just said. She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship with [co-star Michael Weatherly], and that was tough and it caused a excessive stress, I think, on set. I was the new one on the block, and the leading lady picked on me.”

The actor also stated that he and Alba had a permanent conflict on set during their time on Dark Angel, which he compared to a fight that a brother and sister can have. In the end, Jensen Ackles decided to fight her the same way and they ended up on good terms. This added Ackles about his fight on the set of the Fox series:

“She had it with me… It’s not that she didn’t like it. She was just like, ‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that the network brought in for a little more padding because that’s what we all need.'”

Fortunately, both consolidated an atmosphere of respect. Ackles also recalled a time Alba comforted him during a particularly difficult day on set, when the former Supernatural actor suffered a family loss. He said the actress walked into her dressing room and hugged him for half an hour.

“My grandfather died while I was shooting and she literally walked into my dressing room and hugged me for half an hour. So it was that kind of relationship. And again, if she came in we would hug. But she didn’t make it easy for me in the dish”.