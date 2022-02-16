Supernatural: Why Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles were no longer excited about the series

The famous fantasy series Supernatural, broadcast for more than a decade on The CW, went down in the history of television and streaming platforms as one of the cult shows preferred by lovers of the genre. With 15 seasons under its belt, it brought fame and popularity to its protagonists Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles until its divisive ending in November 2020, about which they gave a controversial justification at the time.

Everyone agrees that the success of Supernatural was due from the beginning to the brilliant mix of fanciful stories about mythical monsters and demons from the legends of universal popular imagination, fought by two attractive and brave hunters like the brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, played respectively by the talented Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. This combination made the series stand out from any other program in the genre, capturing the taste of audiences from all over the world for several years to this day.

As will be recalled, Supernatural came to an end with a season divided into two parts due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning of the year 2020. The last seven episodes were filmed from the middle of that year until the first days of September in the middle of the Covid-19 restrictions, which caused some important changes in the original plans, the scripts, and therefore in the closing arcs of several of its characters.

Although his fans reluctantly received the argument of his production that all good things must come to an end, the statements of his main protagonists, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, in this regard still resonate on social networks, sometimes accompanied with disgust and others with surprise from their fans.

At that time the president of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, recalled that he had warned for a long time that the show would continue as long as Padalecki and Ackles wanted, so the boys had some explanations to give about the true reasons for the bitter decision to end the show. program, They clarified that it was not an impulsive action, but the result of years of discussion and analysis by the entire team responsible for putting Supernatural on screen. In everyone’s opinion it was taken for the good of the fans and it was felt that it was the right time to end.

Ackles added: “It was not an easy decision, it was months and months, years of discussion between him (Padalecki) and I, and the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between The CW.”

“No one wanted to see this show fail. It was everyone who wanted to do this show the most service that we were able to come out with a bang. It seemed like the writing was on the wall as soon as that was happening.”

“I think everybody felt like it was coming soon (the series finale), so I was just taking that leap of faith and saying, okay guys, come on get the paint out and paint that finish line, and keep your head up, because what we have achieved is unlike any other.”

Both interpreters stated that in Supernatural they were aware that audience levels had begun to drop for some time, so they felt it was time to end a 15-year stage that was not without its ups and downs. They didn’t want the show to be remembered in its later years as a flop that went off the air for boring the audience and its stars. After its last run was penciled in, the producers and cast described that they felt the show had come to a natural ending, and most fans agreed to this, albeit reluctantly.

Meanwhile, Supernatural fans are keeping an eye out for the prequel about John and Mary, the parents of Sam and Dean Winchester. Jensen Ackles, referred in the middle of last year about the development of a spin-off series of which there are still no firm details beyond the actor’s statements, through his official Twitter account, after which by the way was armed a great controversy over the exclusion of Jared Padalecki from the project.