Supernatural: what to expect from the end of the series?

After 15 seasons and a huge success with horror fans, the Supernatural series is arriving in the last episode of its history. Named “Carry On”, the last episode of Supernatural will air on Thursday (19) and end the series’ trajectory. As usual, The CW released some pictures to promote the last episode of the series.

The end of Supernatural

Andrew Dabb, co-showrunner of the series, told the TV Line website that most of the mythology of the series had ended in the 19th episode, leaving the series finale for a dignified and golden ending.

Thus, the last adventure will not be focused on solving one more case, but rather on ending the journey of Dean (Jensen Ackles), Sam (Jared Padalecki) and the family that was created during the 15 seasons of Supernatural.

Dabb commented on the final moment of the series’ protagonists: “Do they end in the same place? Do they end in the same way? Are they both on the same page when it ends? This remains to be seen in the last episode. But the show started about these two guys and ends with these two guys. ”

Supernatural series finale images

The photos released from the final Supernatural episode confirm Dabb’s claim, with an image of the Winchester brothers (and their famous 1967 Impala) side by side. In addition, we can see the two of them ready to kill the villains for the last time in history.



