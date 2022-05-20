Supernatural: Trailer, Release Date and everything we suspect about The Winchester

Supernatural, the fictional thriller series that followed monster hunters Sam and Dean Winchester, debuted in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons on The CW through November 2020. Starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, the series became one of the most successful on television in recent decades and now fans will enjoy its prequel, The Winchester.

The CW network in the midst of a wave of cancellations revealed the programming for the 2022-2023 season that will premiere in the fall. While some fan-favorite shows won’t see the light of day again with new seasons, others are just being born and one of them is The Winchester, the upcoming series produced by Jensen Ackles that will hit Supernatural viewers’ screens on Tuesdays at 8/7c, reported TVLine.

As previously reported, the Supernatural prequel will focus on Mary and John Winchester, the parents of Sam and Dean, two characters who will be played by Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, it was confirmed a few weeks ago. The new series, whose first promotional trailer was released by The CW this Thursday, is described as the epic and unknown love story of how John met Mary and how they put everything on the line not only to save her love, but the world. whole.

The Winchester will feature the voice of Jensen Ackles narrating the story of his parents, with a story told from his perspective. According to the official synopsis shared by The CW, in the prequel John returns home after fighting in Vietnam, and a mysterious encounter triggers a new mission to trace his father’s past. On his journey, he crosses paths with Mary, a 19-year-old demon hunter, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father.

Mary and John will be joining forces at The Winchester, alongside young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid) and carefree hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) to uncover hidden truths about their two families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney) has an interest in the occult and could provide the missing pieces to her puzzle.

But, secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and the Campbells, and despite the efforts of John’s mother, Millie (Bianca Kajlich), to protect her son from a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are Determined to work together to uphold their families’ legacy as they begin to build a family of their own.