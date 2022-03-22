Supernatural: These are the actors chosen for Mary and John Winchester in the prequel

Supernatural, the fiction and suspense series that remained on the air through The CW broadcast network, ended at the end of 2020 after 15 seasons. Fans of the drama starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester will now delight in the prequel The Winchester, which focuses on the monster hunter parents Mary and John.

The past of The Winchester family will come to the screens of the fans through the spin-off that Jensen Ackles announced at the end of last year. In mid-March the first two actors were signed to make up the cast of the series derived from Supernatural, and now the chain is shaping the cast by choosing the interpreters of Mary and John Winchester.

The CW confirmed Monday that it had tapped two actors to bring these important lead characters to life in the pilot episode of The Winchester. According to Deadline, Drake Roger will play the recently returned from Vietnam, the selfless and clear-headed John Winchester, who finds a new mission at home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter, says the official description of the character.

Likewise, Meg Donnelly was chosen to play 19-year-old Mary Campbell. She has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the inveterate hunter considers leaving her family business, until the disappearance of her father and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester force her to lead a new team.

It is necessary to remember that both performers are completely new to the world of Supernatural. On The CW series, John and Mary were initially portrayed by Matt Cohen and Amy Gumenick when both characters were young adults. While Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith brought the couple to life in the current timeline.

Told from the point of view of Ackles’ Dean Winchester, The Winchester will focus on the untold love story of how John met Mary and how they risked everything to not only save their love, but the entire world. The spin-off is in the early stages of development and is expected to hit The CW at some point.