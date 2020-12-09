Supernatural: These actors of the drama are reuniting

On November 19, fans experienced the sad and exciting finale to the 15-long-running fiction and suspense series Supernatural on The CW.

The death of the Winchester brothers was something that regulars of the long-running series, Supernatural, did not expect.

However, almost a month after Supernatural came to an end and its main actors will meet again, alongside series creator Eric Kripke.

In this sense, Eric Kripke, the creator of the series and former showrunner, announced the meeting by posting on his Twitter account. It is a way of promoting the Fair Fight organization, which fights for the right to vote in places in the United States where this is not fully guaranteed for everyone.

“Join me and the Supernatural family, plus super fan Stacey Abrams for the first meeting after the end of Supernatural. This Tuesday, at 9 pm ET ”.

“I’ll answer fan questions and auction a team jacket from the first season!”

It is important to note that at the meeting in addition to Kripke, Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki (Sam), Jensen Ackles (Dean) and Misha Collins (Castiel) will also be present.



