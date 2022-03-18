Supernatural: The real reason Jared Padalecki almost lost the role of Sam

Supernatural is the riveting fiction-thriller series that aired on The CW from 2005 until it concluded in late 2020. The Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean, were played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, some roles with which they managed to get into the hearts of the millions of fans that the drama still has to their credit.

The supernatural drama about monster hunters ran for 15 long seasons showing Jared Padalacki as his character. The actor said that he finally got the part during the audition, after a prejudiced idea from the producers of Supernatural was about to exclude him. However, he himself managed to change their minds.

It was through the Supernatural: Then and Now podcast, when Jared Padalecki was asked about the audition process to become Sam Winchester. The actor revealed that the producers of the drama were on the verge of not giving him the role, as they believed that he was not smart enough to play the character in the long-running hit series.

Importantly, the audition process for Supernatural took place in 2005 on then-The BW (now The CW) network at the time. And although Jared Padalecki had a deal with Warner Bros. Television, the company was not required to cast him as Sam Winchester in Supernatural.

During the interview, Padalecki recalled that at the time he did not project a good first impression for the producer of the series of fiction and suspense, Eric Kripke. The interpreter of Sam and inseparable brother of Dean (Ackles), said that the creator and producer of Supernatural thought that he was stupid and therefore he was not willing to hire him. This Padalecki said on the podcast:

“I still make fun of Kripke because he initially didn’t want to hire me because he thought he was stupid. After reading, whether that day or the next day or the end of the week, my manager and producing partner and friend to this day, Dan Silo, called me up and said, ‘Hey, what’s the word? How was Jared’s reading? Do you want something else?’ Right now I really wanted this show. Kripke’s note was: “He’s great, we love him, but we’re looking for a really smart Duchovny guy.”

Before his arrival on Supernatural, Jared Padalecki had landed a few television roles including his run on the hit series Gilmore Girls. However, Kripke and the drama’s producers were totally unaware of his experience. It was there that Dan Silo had to call to convince them. This continued explaining the actor:

“So Dan was like, ‘What?’ At that time I was 21 or 22 years old. And Dan had to call and say, ‘Listen, Jared was magna cum laude. He was going to study at UT with a double degree in engineering. National Merit Scholar. He looks goofy and bumps into things, but I promise he can play the smart part of Duchovny too.”