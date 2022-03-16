Supernatural: The first two members of The Winchester reveal what we suspected

Supernatural, the fictional thriller drama that followed brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, came to an end in November 2020 after airing for 15 seasons since The CW in September 2002. The show’s final leg was an emotional ride for fans who were left wanting more stories.

Fortunately, Jensen Ackles is working on the Supernatural prequel, called The Winchester. It was the middle of last year, when Dean’s performer on the supernatural drama revealed that the spin-off was on the way. Now, it is confirmed that the derivative is in the early stages of development.

On Tuesday, Deadline exclusively reported that the Supernatural prequel just welcomed its first two cast members. Stars Nida Khurshid and Jojo Fleites are joining the cast of The Winchester pilot, which will also air on The CW.

The Winchester comes from writer Robbie Thompson, with Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles serving as associate executive producers at Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, while Glen Winter will direct and executive produce the pilot for the Supernatural spin-off series.

The prequel will focus on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents: John and Mary; and will be told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, voiced by Jensen Ackles. The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save his love, but the entire world.

According to Deadline’s report, Khurshid will play Latika Desai, a young hunter-in-training with keen intelligence and more courage than she realizes, and whose investigative and problem-solving skills help her face her fears in the fight against the dark forces. Meanwhile, Fleites will play Carlos Cervantez, who he describes as carefree and sure of himself. Carlos is a natural when it comes to fighting demons and a boost of positivity for the team when he faces more serious threats.