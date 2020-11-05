Supernatural season 15: trailer of the last episode

Although there are still three more episodes before the arrival of the Supernatural series finale, the broadcaster The CW released a trailer in which some scenes of the outcome can be seen by the public.

For him, it is also possible to follow a little of the journey of the protagonists throughout the other seasons and a recap of the episodes that have not yet been shown.

In addition, the video also announces that the final episode of the series will be two hours long and that there are some interviews with the team and the cast in view. The Winchester brothers will soon be saying goodbye to the spectators. Are you prepared for this?

Check out:

Although few details are known so far about the series’ outcome, it has already been reported that the title “Carry On” (Continue, in a free translation) was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

The expectation with this launch is also to be able to check the interviews that will make a kind of retrospective of the series. The cast of Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert will give their emotional testimony about the development of the final episodes.

Creator Eric Kripke, executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb and special guests Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Ruth Connell, Kim Rhodes and Mark Sheppard will also appear.

In a recent interview, Jared Padalecki, Sam Winchester’s performer, stated that the final episode of Supernatural is everyone’s favorite. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the result,” he said. And his casting partner, Jensen Ackles, added that the series will end in a fantastic way.

The 20th and final episode of the 15th season of Supernatural is scheduled to air on November 19 on The CW.



