Supernatural: Misha Collins Says He Would Like To Be In A Spin-Off

Supernatural: With the recent announcement of the Supernatural spin-off, the original cast used Twitter to express their views on the news. Although Jared Padalecki was initially upset to learn of the production via social media, Misha Collins, interpreter of the angel Castiel, hinted that she would be available to the team if they wanted to include her character in the plot.

After fifteen seasons, Supernatural came to an end in 2020 with an exciting episode. And Castiel was one of the characters that viewers liked the most in the series. In this sense, the hypothetical inclusion of the actor in the cast could generate good results, in relation to the fans, for this new project.

“It looks like this show would benefit a lot if it had an angelic character who travels through time in his overcoat. Just saying…,” Collins wrote on Twitter as he shared the news that Jensen Ackles, interpreter for Dean Winchester, had previously published.

The Winchesters: Learn about the new project involving the Supernatural universe

According to what was reported by the international press, the spin-off series was already in development at Warner Bros., focusing on the story of Sam and Dean’s parents, considering that these family relationships were constantly mentioned in the original production.

“Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is an as-yet-unexplored epic love story about how John met Mary and yet how they put themselves at risk to save his love and the entire world.” points to the official description of the project announced recently.

Although there are few details about this novelty, it is known that the presence of Jensen Ackles will also take place with the executive production, also signed by his wife, Danneel Ackles. And somehow, because it involves a previous plot, Castiel could seem like a guest, especially given his time-traveling skills. What do you think?

