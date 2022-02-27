Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Reveals How The Prequel Connected Him To His Role On The Boys

Supernatural, the fiction and suspense series that followed the Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, ran for 15 seasons on the air and concluded in November 2020. Soon, fans will have on their screens the prequel in development for The CW about Mary and John, the parents of the original drama’s heroes.

Jensen Ackles commented that he never imagined that the development of the Supernatural prequel would connect him with the new role he got in season 3 of the superhero series The Boys, the series on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

Fans know Ackles will be bringing to life Soldier Boy, a new character created exclusively for the actor, who recently explained on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast how the prequel helped him land his most recent role, in the series directed by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

Recall that Kripke is the showrunner of The Boys, and in order to carry out the development of the Supernatural prequel, Ackles had to communicate with the producer for issues related to the rights to the characters John and Mary Winchester. It was from there that the role of Soldier Boy emerged. This Ackles said:

“I was a fan of the show before we even talked about me. In fact, the whole way through it was that I was calling Eric Kripke… to talk to him about The Winchesters because he owns that IP because he created those characters. So I literally had I had to call him and get him to sign. Now they’ve turned it over to Warner Brothers’ business affairs and their lawyers. They got together and did their thing, but I needed Kripke’s approval for us to use those characters for this prequel.”

“I thought, ‘I’m going to be unemployed very soon. So when you’re ready for me to go to The Boys, let me know,'” Ackles said. “He told me: ‘Hey, you want to come to The Boys, I’ll write you a role. I do not have any problem with that. I’m like, ‘Yeah dude, I’d love to go, I love that show.’”

It turns out that the Supernatural actor was initially only set to have a small role in The Boys season 3, but Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy character got bigger after Kripke realized the Dean Winchester performer was the right man. . This added:

“He’s like, ‘Wait, I don’t know if I want to bring you in just for a small role. There is another paper. I’ll tell you something, I’ll send you material, take a look at it, let’s talk tomorrow.’ So he sends Soldier Boy to me. I read this material and said: ‘Yes! Yes! Absolutely. Who do I have to kill?’”

However, Jensen Ackles had to prove his skills during the audition process to Sony, the studio that produces The Boys. After four tests, the actor finally got the role of the superhero series, whose season 3 will premiere on June 3, 2022 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.