Supernatural: Jensen Ackles explained how The Winchester will connect to the drama

Supernatural came to a conclusion at the end of 2020 after 15 long and riveting seasons, telling a host of stories involving monster hunters Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. The series also included part of the life of his parents Mary and John Winchester, but now with the prequel The Winchester, fans will have the opportunity to delve deeper into what these characters did.

It was last year that Jensen Ackles announced that he was working on a prequel focused on his and Padalecki’s character’s parents on The CW’s Supernatural. The pilot episode is filmed, but before that, Dean Winchester’s own interpreter had doubts about whether or not it was really necessary to carry out The Winchester series, especially since a large part of the background story of Mary and John They had already been told.

During the recent shoot of The Winchester pilot, TVLine interviewed Jensen Ackles as he clarified that while Mary and John Winchester’s past had been told in Supernatural, the question he was asked at first was what he should show with the prequel. The actor explained that they will connect those specific points that fans already knew from the original series, with more crazy and wild moments experienced by the main characters.

Let us remember that John Winchester comes from a line of men of letters, while Mary Campbell grew up in a family of hunters. So, the prequel The Winchester will address the mythology of Supernatural for its development, taking into account part of the story narrated in the drama that culminated in November 2020.

“That’s what’s exciting, in my opinion, is that the landmarks or tent poles that were set up on the mother ship, as we affectionately call it, will be touched,” says Ackles. “But we will get to those intermediate points in a way that we probably didn’t expect. And that’s what we’re really having fun with, like the story is coming together. It is not the washed version. It’s not the sweet version of how mom and dad met. This is like what really happened. ‘Wow, wait, we knew that happened, but I didn’t know that that’s why it happened or that’s how it happened.

According to the official synopsis of The Winchester shared by The CW, it describes the epic and previously unseen love story of how John met Mary and how they risked everything to not only save their love, but the entire world. Young John (played by Drake Rodger) has recently returned from Vietnam to his hometown, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Mary (Meg Donnelly) is considering leaving the family business after losing someone close to her, until the disappearance of her father and the presence of newcomer John Winchester force her to lead a new team. The latter is certainly something that the prequel should explain in detail, as it was said in Supernatural that John didn’t learn about demons and hunters until after his wife Mary’s death.