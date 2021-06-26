Supernatural: Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Make Up After Controversy

Supernatural: It seems that the tension between Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles has already been resolved. The Supernatural protagonists ended up leaving a bad feeling among fans after Jared said he was disappointed on his official Twitter account. The reason: to find out through the social network about the new spin-off of the series.

The beginning of confusion with Supernatural stars

The problems started on Thursday (24), when Jensen Ackles released a link about the spin-off production. Jared Padalecki quoted the tweet as writing, “Dude. Happy for you. I wish I had heard about this in a way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch but upset that Sam Winchester hasn’t had any involvement.”

The message had fans worried. And do not stop there. After a fan commented that it could only be a bad joke, Jared responded by saying it wasn’t and that he was disappointed.

Peace reigned among the brothers

The next day, Friday (25), Jared’s speech was already quite different. He thanked the fans for their support and asked them not to “send” hate or threats to anyone involved in the project, who are people he likes a lot.

A few hours later, Jared tweeted that he talked to Jensen and everything was resolved. He commented that the spin-off was still in its infancy and had a lot to happen. Finally, he said: “Once brothers, forever brothers.”

Jensen took advantage and quoted Jared’s new tweet, saying he loved the actor. Also, Jensen said, “I miss those conversations. I’ve forgotten the amount of time we’ve been on Face Time. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy… just like me, but you’re still my brother . I miss you, friend.”

Fortunately, it seems that the tense atmosphere between the brothers is over! Jensen and Jared’s friendship appears to have survived the controversy. The spin-off, which will tell the story of John and Mary Winchester, is still in the beginning of production and there is no forecast to debut.