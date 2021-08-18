Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Explains Misunderstanding With Jensen Ackles

Supernatural: Anyone who follows the news from the world of series, probably followed the uncomfortable situation between actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, interpreters of Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, in Supernatural.

The “situation” began when Ackles announced on his Twitter that, along with his wife Danneel, he had started production on a Supernatural spin-off. Shortly thereafter, Padalecki made clear his discomfort with the news. “Partner. Happy for you. I wish I had heard about it in a way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester didn’t have any involvement,” the actor said on Twitter.

Now, the actor has given more details about the misunderstanding to the New York Times. “After the [spin-off] announcement, people assumed I was part of the project, and I just wanted to say, ‘Hey, I’m not hiding anything from you guys. I just don’t know anything about it.’ But I should be old enough to know that it’s not enough to publish something and expect people to understand,” he said.

He continued: “It’s hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write online, it’s like, ‘Oh, he didn’t know! They’re going to kill each other! The world is ending!’ That’s why I try to avoid social media as much as possible. ”

peace between brothers

The day after the “fight”, the confusion seems to have been resolved and Padalecki soothed the fans: “We travel a lot of roads together, and sometimes these damn roads have obstacles. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

To the paper, Padalecki explained, “He [Jensen] knows how much Supernatural means to us and it wasn’t a secret he was trying to keep. It was just something he didn’t even feel would really come out of the picture,” he said. “I love Jensen deeply. He is my brother. It has been for many years and always will be, no matter what.”